New United Supermarkets location in Southwest Lubbock to open June 30

This photo provided by The United Family shows the United Supermarkets location at 11310 Slide Road in Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s newest and ‘next generation’ United Supermarkets location will open to the public on Wednesday, June 30.

The store is located at 114th Street and Slide Road on the southwest side of the city.

According to a news release from The United Family, this will be the company’s 12th location in the Hub City and the 97th in their Texas-New Mexico service area.

The United Family said the amenities for this new store will include: Fresh, in-house Evie Mae’s Barbecue; a Tap House with craft beer and wine; a Chopsticks Noodle bar and Sushi Bar; Texas Take-out; Starbuck’s; Streetside grocery pickup, delivery; as well as a full-service bakery, floral department, meat counter and more.