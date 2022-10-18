The exercise bike and the rowing machine are excellent forms of cardio equipment to burn calories at home or the gym.

LUBBOCK, Texas— A permit filed with the City of Lubbock Department of Building Safety showed a new workout facility is set to come to Lubbock.

The permit said the facility will be in West Lubbock at 2923 Iola Avenue near Costco and Cabela’s.

The permit also said the facility will be almost 21,000-square-feet and is valued at $6 million.

MyPlainview.com said the facility has an estimated completion date of November 30.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Department of Building Safety for a comment on this new facility. As of Tuesday afternoon, we have not received a comment.