LUBBOCK, Texas – Market Street locations across Texas will host the “New Year, New You” Expo on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8.

According to a press release from The United Family, the event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both days.

During the expo, guests will be able to pursue a wide variety of food options that can help them with their health-related goals in 2023. Market Street team members will be on hand to assist guests.

“We have really worked to curate a list of items that we hope our guests will not only find helpful, but also delicious,” said Brenda Garcia, registered dietitian and health & wellness manager for The United Family in the press release. “We know many of our guests have goals for this new year, and we want to be there alongside them as they work towards those goals. Good food really makes a difference.”

The United Family said there will be items for sampling in the bakery, deli and meat market.