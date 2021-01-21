New York Times looks to Lubbock in the pandemic on how to turn around failing students

LUBBOCK, Texas — The New York Times featured a Lubbock-area school district Thursday in an article about the very hard choices educators make in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The article, centered on the Roosevelt ISD and entitled “What One District Did to Prevent Students From Failing,” described 77 percent of the district’s high school remote learners failing at least one class by the end of September.

These were not easy choices as described by the New York Times.

Out 170 teachers, 52 tested positive while another 27 had to quarantine at some point because of potential exposure to the virus.

“Absences have forced teachers to combine classes, serve lunch and even take out the garbage. Mr. [Dallas] Grimes, the superintendent, has had to drive a bus when the regular drivers tested positive or had to quarantine because of an exposure,” NYT said.

Roosevelt ISD made the decision to return to in-person classes.

“So far, the decision to bring everyone back into the classroom has improved performance, Mr. Grimes said. By the winter break, only 9 percent of high school students were failing at least one class,” NYT said.

In light of the article, Grimes provided EverythingLubbock.com a statement.

“RISD appreciates the recent coverage the NY Times has given to our district,” he said.

“We have a wonderful staff, which is composed of talented professionals, that have continued to invest in our children’s future during this pandemic. They deserve all the credit,” Grimes said. “Our community has been blessed by their sacrifice.”

As of Wednesday evening, the Lubbock Health Department, reporting for both the city and Lubbock County, said 638 people died since the start of the pandemic. The health department reported 45,876 total cases along with 42,330 recoveries.