New York Times ranks Lubbock 14th biggest COVID hotspot in U.S.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock was listed the No. 14 COVID-19 metropolitan hotspot in the country, according to data published by the New York Times on Tuesday.

Lubbock has had 3,729 COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. For its metro population of 322,257, that is 83.5 daily cases per 100,000 people. Only 13 American metro areas had a higher rate over the past two weeks, per the NYT.

Rexburg, Idaho is first on the NYT’s list with 150.3 daily cases per 100k people. El Paso is the only Texas city ahead of Lubbock. It ranks No. 8 on the list.

Lubbock is the third highest-populated city among the NYT’s 20 biggest hotspot cities, behind El Paso and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Times also made a list of which cities have had the most per-capita cases since the start of the pandemic. With 17,983 cases in its metro population of 322,257, Lubbock was No. 15 on that list.