Newk’s Eatery grand opening makes community hopeful for downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Newk’s Eatery, a popular chain restaurant, had its grand opening at 1500 Broadway Street. This location is the chain’s first opening for 2022, and Lubbock makes it the farthest west location.

As it makes its way across the U.S., many said they are excited for what it has to offer, not just for the city but also for the downtown area.

“We’re excited about being in Lubbock. We think it’s going to be great. It’s the first of many locations as we make our way a little further out west, and we’re excited about it,” Newk’s franchise operations vice president Mark Reedy said.

The building’s owner and CEO of McDougal Companies, Marc McDougal, said he feels this is what downtown Lubbock needs to thrive.

“We feel like with everything here on Broadway, with all the tech students out here, with South Plains College coming in, with all the activity… This just really compliments everything else we’ve done in the building.”

Newk’s Eatery said the college population in Lubbock will also bring Newk’s a lot of business.

Texas Tech Alum Matthew Nichols said this would be a favorite spot of his when he is in town.

“I’m definitely excited for Lubbock as a whole to get something like this out, so I’m definitely gonna be supporting it. I’m gonna be here every chance that you know I’m in this neck of the woods… this is definitely a place I’m gonna stop.”

McDougal said this opening had been discussed for about three years, and there are expectations for more locations in Lubbock.