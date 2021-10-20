Newly released report reveals details, but not cause, of fatal cargo crash that took off from Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A National Transportation Safety Board report released Wednesday revealed new details in a double fatal airplane crash that happened near Thomson, Georgia early morning October 5. The plane originally took off from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

A specific cause for the crash was not included in the report. The report indicates a long list of things that seemed to be normal right until the last few seconds of the flight.

The crash victims were identified as Raymond Bachman, 73, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, and Claude Duchesne, 63, of El Paso, by the McDuffie County Coroner’s Office.

The crash occurred at 5:44 a.m., according to the NTSB report. Surveillance video from the airport showed the airplane’s landing lights come into view around 5:42 a.m. for about two minutes as it approached the runway.

“However, about 25 seconds before the airplane’s landing lights disappeared, a momentary right turn, followed by a left turn and increased descent rate was observed,” the report said. “No explosion or glow of fire was observed when the landing lights disappeared around [5:44 a.m.]”

Diagram from NTSB

The cockpit was discovered just over 0.8 miles from the runway it had been approaching. In addition to that, broken pine tree branches and debris were located in a path that spanned about 880 feet from the main wreckage.

According to the report, the airplane was equipped with a cockpit voice recorder. It was located in the debris path and retained so a transcript could be created from it.

The pilot and co-pilot were the only ones in the plane. The pilot was highly experienced, with more than 12,000 hours of flight time logged. The first officer had around 11,000 hours of flight time logged.