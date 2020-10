Newly reported COVID-19 cases in South Plains classrooms (The week of October 4)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday released the third district-level report of COVID-19 cases in state school districts.

The new report included cases reported to the DSHS by school districts between September 28 and October 8.

According to the data, 13 school districts had not reported any data for student or staff COVID-19 cases to the DSHS, and 6 area school districts did not report any data in the reported time period. 10 area school districts had not reported data to the DSHS in two weeks.

3 area school districts had their case numbers suppressed, to protect individual privacy. According to the DSHS, any school district with less than 50 students enrolled on campus do not have their district-specific data reported.

Abernathy ISD – Unknown enrolled – 32 students – 27 staff (+30 student cases, +27 staff cases)

– Unknown enrolled – 32 students – 27 staff (+30 student cases, +27 staff cases) Amherst ISD – 128 enrolled – 1 students – 0 staff (Did not report last week)

– 128 enrolled – 1 students – 0 staff (Did not report last week) Anton ISD – 180 enrolled – 1 student – 0 staff (Did not report last week or week before)

– 180 enrolled – 1 student – 0 staff (Did not report last week or week before) Betty M Condra – 137 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases

– 137 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases Borden ISD – 237 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases

– 237 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases Brownfield ISD – 1,383 enrolled – 1 student – 1 staff (Did not report last week)

– 1,383 enrolled – 1 student – 1 staff (Did not report last week) Cotton Center ISD – 102 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases

– 102 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases Crosbyton CISD – 326 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff (Did not report last week or week before)

– 326 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff (Did not report last week or week before) Dawson ISD – 253 enrolled – 0 students – 1 staff (Did not report last week or week before)

– 253 enrolled – 0 students – 1 staff (Did not report last week or week before) Denver City ISD – 1,592 enrolled – 18 students – 6 staff (+2 student cases, +1 staff case)

– 1,592 enrolled – 18 students – 6 staff (+2 student cases, +1 staff case) Floydada ISD – 690 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases

– 690 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases Frenship ISD – 10,252 enrolled – 52 students – 31 staff (+10 student cases, +12 staff cases)

– 10,252 enrolled – 52 students – 31 staff (+10 student cases, +12 staff cases) Guthrie CSD – 114 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases

– 114 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases Hale Center ISD – 604 enrolled – 2 students – 0 staff (Did not report last week or week before)

– 604 enrolled – 2 students – 0 staff (Did not report last week or week before) Idalou ISD – 313 enrolled – 5 students – 3 staff (+3 student cases)

– 313 enrolled – 5 students – 3 staff (+3 student cases) Jayton-Girard ISD – 179 enrolled – 4 students – 0 staff (+1 student case)

– 179 enrolled – 4 students – 0 staff (+1 student case) Klondike ISD – 257 enrolled – 12 students – 2 staff (+2 student cases)

– 257 enrolled – 12 students – 2 staff (+2 student cases) Lamesa ISD – 1,660 enrolled – 33 students – 37 staff (+13 student cases, +5 staff cases)

– 1,660 enrolled – 33 students – 37 staff (+13 student cases, +5 staff cases) Levelland ISD – 2,815 enrolled – 7 students – 2 staff (Did not report last week)

– 2,815 enrolled – 7 students – 2 staff (Did not report last week) Littlefield ISD – 1,250 enrolled – 2 students – 5 staff (Did not report last week)

– 1,250 enrolled – 2 students – 5 staff (Did not report last week) Lockney ISD – 454 enrolled – 4 students – 7 staff (Did not report last week or week before)

– 454 enrolled – 4 students – 7 staff (Did not report last week or week before) Loop ISD – 146 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases

– 146 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases Lorenzo ISD – 213 enrolled – 2 students – 0 staff (+2 student cases)

– 213 enrolled – 2 students – 0 staff (+2 student cases) Lubbock ISD – 26,205 enrolled – 57 students – 48 staff (+1 student case**)

– 26,205 enrolled – 57 students – 48 staff (+1 student case**) Lubbock-Cooper ISD – 7,252 enrolled – 31 students – 9 staff (+12 student cases, +3 staff cases)

– 7,252 enrolled – 31 students – 9 staff (+12 student cases, +3 staff cases) Meadow ISD – Unknown enrolled – 1 student – 0 staff (+1 student case**)

– Unknown enrolled – 1 student – 0 staff (+1 student case**) Morton ISD – 367 enrolled – 1 student – 3 staff (+1 staff case)

– 367 enrolled – 1 student – 3 staff (+1 staff case) Motley County ISD – 171 enrolled – 0 students – 1 staff (Did not report last week)

– 171 enrolled – 0 students – 1 staff (Did not report last week) Muleshoe ISD – 1294 enrolled – 4 students – 4 staff (+1 student case, +2 staff cases)

– 1294 enrolled – 4 students – 4 staff (+1 student case, +2 staff cases) New Deal ISD – 757 enrolled – 14 students – 4 staff (+4 student cases, +2 staff cases)

– 757 enrolled – 14 students – 4 staff (+4 student cases, +2 staff cases) New Home ISD – 580 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases

– 580 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases O’Donnell ISD – 290 enrolled – 0 students reported on campus (Case number suppressed)

– 290 enrolled – 0 students reported on campus (Case number suppressed) Olton ISD – 581 enrolled – 5 students – 7 staff (+1 student case, +2 staff cases)

– 581 enrolled – 5 students – 7 staff (+1 student case, +2 staff cases) Paducah ISD – 188 enrolled – 0 students on campus (Case number suppressed)

– 188 enrolled – 0 students on campus (Case number suppressed) Patton Springs ISD – Unknown enrolled – 0 students – 1 staff (Did not report last week or week before)

– Unknown enrolled – 0 students – 1 staff (Did not report last week or week before) Petersburg ISD – 277 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases

– 277 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases Plains ISD – 410 enrolled – 1 student – 1 staff (+1 student case, +1 staff case)

– 410 enrolled – 1 student – 1 staff (+1 student case, +1 staff case) Plainview ISD – 4,665 enrolled – 30 students – 22 staff (+10 student cases, +6 staff cases)

– 4,665 enrolled – 30 students – 22 staff (+10 student cases, +6 staff cases) Post ISD – 794 enrolled – 2 students – 1 staff (Did not report last week or week before)

– 794 enrolled – 2 students – 1 staff (Did not report last week or week before) Ralls ISD – 455 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases

– 455 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases Rise Academy – 279 enrolled – 0 students – 1 staff (Did not report last week or week before)

– 279 enrolled – 0 students – 1 staff (Did not report last week or week before) Roosevelt ISD – 1,016 enrolled – 1 student – 2 staff (Did not report last week or week before)

– 1,016 enrolled – 1 student – 2 staff (Did not report last week or week before) Ropes ISD – 481 enrolled – 2 students – 2 staff (+2 student cases)

– 481 enrolled – 2 students – 2 staff (+2 student cases) Sands CISD – 247 enrolled – 1 student – 0 staff (+1 student case)

– 247 enrolled – 1 student – 0 staff (+1 student case) Seagraves ISD – 510 enrolled – 1 student – 0 staff (+1 student case)

– 510 enrolled – 1 student – 0 staff (+1 student case) Seminole ISD – 2,861 enrolled – 11 students – 4 staff (+5 student cases, +1 staff case)

– 2,861 enrolled – 11 students – 4 staff (+5 student cases, +1 staff case) Shallowater ISD – 1660 enrolled – 16 students – 6 staff (+2 student cases)

– 1660 enrolled – 16 students – 6 staff (+2 student cases) Slaton ISD – 1,313 enrolled – 27 students – 6 staff (+1 student case, +1 staff case)

– 1,313 enrolled – 27 students – 6 staff (+1 student case, +1 staff case) Smyer ISD – 417 enrolled – 3 students – 2 staff (Did not report last week)

– 417 enrolled – 3 students – 2 staff (Did not report last week) Southland ISD – 120 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases

– 120 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases Springlake-Earth ISD – 181 enrolled – 2 students – 1 staff (+1 student case, +1 staff case)

– 181 enrolled – 2 students – 1 staff (+1 student case, +1 staff case) Spur ISD – 230 enrolled – 21 students – 5 staff (Did not report last week or week before)

– 230 enrolled – 21 students – 5 staff (Did not report last week or week before) Sudan ISD – 477 enrolled – 2 students – 0 staff (+1 student case)

– 477 enrolled – 2 students – 0 staff (+1 student case) Tahoka ISD – 302 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases

– 302 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases Triumph Public Schools – Lubbock – 191 enrolled – 41 students on campus (Case numbers suppressed)

191 enrolled – 41 students on campus (Case numbers suppressed) Wellman-Union C ISD – 293 enrolled – 2 students – 0 staff (+1 student case)

C – 293 enrolled – 2 students – 0 staff (+1 student case) Whiteface CISD – 339 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases

– 339 enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases Whitharral ISD – 162 enrolled – 1 student – 0 staff (+1 student case)

– 162 enrolled – 1 student – 0 staff (+1 student case) Wilson ISD – Unknown enrolled – Unknown student cases – Unknown staff cases

**The numbers reported by the TEA from Lubbock ISD and Meadow ISD on October 8 are identical to the numbers reported September 30. For example, Lubbock ISD reported one new student case and 57 total student cases and 48 total staff cases on both September 30 and October 8.