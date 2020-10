Newly reported COVID-19 cases in South Plains classrooms

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday released the second district-level report of COVID-19 cases in state school districts.

The new report included cases reported to the DSHS by school districts between September 21 and September 27.

According to the data, 16 school districts had not reported any data for student or staff COVID-19 cases to the DSHS, and 24 area school districts did not report any data in the reported time period.

3 area school districts had their case numbers suppressed, to protect individual privacy. According to the DSHS, any school district with less than 50 students enrolled on campus do not have their district-specific data reported.

Lubbock ISD reported one new student case and zero new staff cases; however, there were 20 student cases and 13 staff cases included on the district’s total that were not in the report the week prior. Lubbock-Cooper ISD reported 2 new student cases and 3 new staff cases, and Frenship ISD reported 13 new student cases and 4 new staff cases.

Read the full list of cases in Lubbock-area school districts below.