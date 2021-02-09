Newsweek recognizes Lubbock fourth-grader for COVID-19 invention

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock:

Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock fourth grade student, Ihsan Imran, was featured in Newsweek’s “My Turn” series today, February 9 for the robotic sanitizer dispenser he created.

In the article, Ihsan says he came up with the idea after being in the hospital for the arrival of his baby sister. The hospital only had pump dispensers and his mother had told him not to touch any surfaces because of the pandemic. Therefore, he wanted to create a device that would pump hand sanitizer without having to touch it.

Using materials from the Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock makerspace he was able to create a motion sensor robot that dispenses hand sanitizer. He credits his teacher, Ms. Emily Headlee, who supervised the project each day afterschool for a week.

Ihsan is inspired by Thomas Edison and hopes to one day surpass the number of patents he has.

The Newsweek article can be found at https://www.newsweek.com/im-fourth-grade-built-hands-free-sanitizer-1567655

Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock is a tuition-free, open enrollment public charter schools providing high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in grades PreK-Grade 8. Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock is accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year at harmonytx.org/apply.

About Harmony Public Schools:

Harmony Public Schools, is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with 58 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 56 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

(News release from Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock)