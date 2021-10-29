Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donates $5,000 to the Covenant Health Foundation of Lubbock, Texas

The following is a press release from Nexstar Media Group, Inc.:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and KLBK-TV and KAMC-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television stations serving Lubbock and the surrounding area, announced today [Friday] that the Foundation will donate $5,000 to the Covenant Health Foundation of Lubbock, Texas. Covenant Health Foundation inspires giving, develops strategic partnerships, and engages the community to support the overall mission and vision of Covenant Health System, which takes pride in serving the entire community, especially those who are poor and vulnerable.

KLBK-TV and KAMC-TV have a long-established relationship with the Covenant Health System, serving as one of the organization’s media partners, airing public service announcements, and assisting with fundraising. The Covenant Foundation focuses its fundraising efforts in six areas, including the Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Children’s Hospital, Hospice of Lubbock, and the Joe Arrington Cancer Center. During the recent pandemic, Covenant Health Foundation provided nearly 93,000 masks to school districts in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. In addition, the Foundation partnered with Covenant Children’s Hospital to create a children’s health initiative for a safe return to school.

“KLBK and KAMC have always been a great supporter of Covenant Children’s,” said Covenant Children’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Amy Thompson. “Not only have they been with is to share the success stories of many patients, they also have helped us educate our community on important health and safety topics. With this donation, KLBK and KAMC are continuing their investment in Covenant Children’s, the only free-standing children’s hospital in the region , and the health of kids in our community. We are so grateful for them.”

“On behalf of the Covenant Health Foundation, we are so grateful for our media partners, KLBK and KAMC,” said Steve Crisman, Covenant Health Foundation President and Regional Philanthropy Officer. “This donation will benefit every child who interacts with the music therapy program at Covenant Children’s. We greatly appreciate KLBK and KAMC’s support and generosity.”

Commenting on the donation, Cindy Gilstrap, Vice President and General Manager of KLBK-TV and KAMC-TV said, “The Covenant Health System and the Covenant Foundation have played an important role in providing outstanding care to the residents of Lubbock and the surrounding region for decades, and we are very pleased to support their efforts. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company’s mission, and we are proud that the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation will make this donation in recognition of the deep relationship between KLBK-TV, KAMC-TV, and the Covenant Health Foundation.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

(Press release from Nexstar Media Group, Inc.)