LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. at United Supermarkets, located at 2630 Parkway Drive.

This is an opportunity for the Mayor to meet with residents, hear their concerns and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. Mayor Pope can also present his priorities, goals and vision for Lubbock.

All residents are invited to attend.

