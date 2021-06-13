Next Coffee with the Mayor scheduled for Wednesday, June 16

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. at United Supermarkets at 2630 Parkway Drive.

This is an opportunity for the Mayor to meet with residents, hear their concerns and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. Mayor Pope can also present his priorities, goals and vision for Lubbock in the foreseeable future.

All residents are invited to attend.

