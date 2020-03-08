Next Coffee with the Mayor scheduled for Wednesday, March 18

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope (Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. at Amigos Supermarket, located at 112 North University.

This is an opportunity for the Mayor to meet with residents, hear their concerns and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. Mayor Pope can also present his priorities, goals and vision for Lubbock in the foreseeable future.

All residents are invited to attend.

