LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. at La Madeline, located at 8201 Quaker Avenue, #118, in Kingsgate Shopping Center.

This is an opportunity for the Mayor to meet with residents, hear their concerns and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. Mayor Pope can also present his priorities, goals and vision for Lubbock.

All residents are invited to attend.

