Next Coffee with the Mayor to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope (Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. at United Supermarkets, located at 11302 Slide Road.

This is an opportunity for the Mayor to meet with residents, hear their concerns and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. Mayor Pope can also present his priorities, goals and vision for Lubbock in the foreseeable future.

All residents are invited to attend.

