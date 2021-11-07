Next Coffee with the Mayor to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

This is an opportunity for Mayor Dan Pope to meet with residents, hear their concerns and connect with the citizens of Lubbock.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. at United Supermarkets, located at 12815 Indiana Ave.

All residents are invited to attend.

