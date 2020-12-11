Next stop for Lubbock teen, federal prison after gun violence case

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock teenager learned Thursday that he will have to spend nearly three and-a-half years in federal prison. Tikece Keviyon Jolly, 18, of Lubbock accepted a plea deal back in August for receipt of a firearm while under indictment.

In June, Lubbock Police arrested Jolly and Tydrick Quashawn Ranson for aggravated assault. Officers were called to the 1500 block of East 7th Street for a shooting and a gunshot victim.

Jolly told officers that he and his brother, Ranson, were the targets of a drive-by shooting. They retaliated by firing guns into a home.

Jolly was already under a felony indictment at the time for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Purchasing a weapon was illegal.

Aggravated assault charges were still pending against Jolly and Ranson as of Friday afternoon.

