Next winter storm to impact area from late Monday through Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas – A storm system will bring the chance of widespread wintry precipitation back to the South and Rolling Plains starting late Monday night through Wednesday.

A wintry mix is expected to develop late Monday night and linger throughout most of the day on Tuesday. A changeover to all snow is expected by Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

Snowfall accumulations will be possible over most of the area, especially across northwestern South Plains and southern Texas Panhandle.

According to the National Weather Service in Lubbock, snowfall accumulations between 3 to 6 inches are possible across the northwestern South Plains and the southern Texas Panhandle. Lower totals between 1 to 3 inches are possible across the rest of South Plains and Rolling Plains, including the Lubbock metro area.

Ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch will also be possible.

Many roads across the region will become hazardous from late Monday night through Wednesday due to ice and snow.

The National Weather Service had issued warnings and advisories for the impending winter weather across the area.

Weather Information: