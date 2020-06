LUBBOCK, Texas – Nick’s Sports Grill and Lounge, 9806 Quaker Avenue, is closing its doors after serving the Lubbock community for nearly 10 years.

The announcement was made on a Facebook post Tuesday.

In the post, “Nick” and the rest of the staff said they were thankful for all the love and support they have received over the years.

There was no explanation as to why the bar is permanently closing.