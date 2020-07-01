Nick’s Sportsbar permanently closing because of COVID-19 hardships

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s a sad day for loyal customers of Nick’s Sportsbar, located on Quaker Avenue and 98th Street, after the business announced it is permanently closing after 10 years.

“This was by no means an easy decision, but I have bills and rent to pay,” said Nick Muscari, owner of Nick’s Sportsbar. “Simply put – we cannot afford it anymore, even if it’s really tough to say goodbye to.”

The decision comes after Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, shut down local bars for the second time in just a few months. Muscari said his business was barely able to survive the first shutdown, and now with a second shutdown they don’t have the savings to fall back on.

“When they announced the second one, it was pretty much the final nail in the coffin for us,” said Muscari. “We took a huge loss by not having March Madness and baseball season. Those days are what keep our business going and we completely skipped that this year.”

Nick’s Sportsbar attempted food deliveries, and to-go orders, but Muscari says the price to keep the business running still outweighs the money made during that time. Now, the owner said he is making sure his employees can find other means of employment.

“Thank you to everyone who stood by us, thank you to everyone who cared and came to Nick’s Sportsbar,” said Muscari. “It is very hard to let my people go, maybe one day we can all come back, but I don’t see that happening in 2020.”