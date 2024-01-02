LUBBOCK, Texas– Night to Shine Lubbock is set to start on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will be at Calvary Baptist Church at 5301 82, Lubbock Texas. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event is also free for guests.

Night to Shine LBK is described as an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs 14 and older. This is a partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation and Calvary Baptist Church, that not only takes place in Lubbock, but 800 other churches around the world as well.

Lubbock has hosted its first Night to Shine in 2016, making 2024 the 9th year this event has been around.

This is set to be a massive event and will need a massive amount of help. Night to Shine is needing over 700 volunteers to be able to make this night as special as possible, and that’s where you come in.

If you are looking to volunteer you my register at the link here, and if you are needing to reach out for more information email nighttoshinelbk@yahoo.com.