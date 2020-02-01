‘Night to shine’ prom in need of buddy volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas – Night to Shine Lubbock is getting ready for their annual prom night event and they are in need of volunteers.

Night to Shine is an event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and allows young adults with special needs have a special prom. This year, it is being held Friday February 7 at Calvary Baptist Church.

Volunteer coordinator Andy O’Niel said every attendee gets the royal treatment.

“Our guests come and they are treated as kings and queens because the King’s universe has made them and that’s how he sees them,” she said.

She said the event is so popular that they are in need of more volunteers.

“We are expecting about 300 guests, so we need 300 buddies,” she said. “Right now we have 150 so we need 150 more.”

Brooke Nolte has volunteered with her teammates at Night to Shine and said it has impacted her so much that she continues to go each year.

“They don’t get to have nights like this,” said Nolte. “They don’t get to go to regular prom and they don’t get to have these celebrations and parties like everybody else. It’s important for them to experience this.”

O’Niel said those wanting to volunteer should register before February 3.

Click here if you would like to volunteer with for the Night to Shine prom.