LUBBOCK, Texas — Nightmare on 19th Street is set to host Love Bites at Nightmare on 19th Street on February 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Nightmare on 19th Street will take you on a journey through four haunted attractions. You’ll enter the park through Mayhem Midway where ghouls will prepare you for 1.25 miles of scares, according to Nightmare on 19th Street.

Nightmare on 19th Street will feature both in person and online ticket sales. A wristband will get you admission to all four attractions. If you want to skip the line, you may purchase a V.I.P. wristband that allows you front of the line access.

To purchase tickets and to see more details about the event, click here.