Nine Americans have died this year in the Dominican Republic

LUBBOCK, Texas — The count has risen to nine Americans that have died in the Dominican Republic over the past year.

According to the State Department, the D.R. has a level two travel warning on a scale of four.

President of Foerster travel, Lindsay Foerster, said over the past few weeks she has had over thirty clients in the D.R., and although some were fearful, she said not to worry.

“We’re still under the total number from previous years in 2016, there were 13 deaths,” Foerster said. “I think right now people don’t have an explanation. I’d like to think they were ruled natural causes.”

Foerster said if you have a trip booked to the D.R., get rest, and stay hydrated.”

“Understand that anything could happy anywhere in the world,” Foerster said.”

Brandon and Cassiey Ripley just got back from their third trip to the D.R., and said the deaths won’t stop them from going back.

“It’s just all speculation, you don’t really know,” Cassiey Ripley said. “I could go out and get in a wreck here.”