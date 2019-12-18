Nine foot inflatable stolen from home holiday display

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday evening, a nine-foot-tall inflatable ‘Minion’ was stolen from a home in Central Lubbock.

Amanda Martinez calls her front yard a ‘Winter Wonderland.’

“We set up every year for the neighborhood just to drive by and see a little bit of enjoyment with the inflatables we have,” Martinez said.

Martinez said she had been running errands until about 7 p.m. on Monday. She said at around 4:30 p.m., her son took out the trash and said the inflatable was still there.

“They had no business taking that,” Martinez said.

Martinez said putting together a display for kids in the area is something she is proud of, and her home is even featured in the Lubbock in the Loop Lights Map.

“It’s a huge nine foot minion, so it definitely, it definitely stood out,” Martinez said. “I have a 16 year old and a 19 year old so, it’s not for them. It’s for the kids in the neighborhood.”

Martinez said although the theft is trivial, her husband has spent between $500 and $1,000 on decorations.

“My husband has put a lot of work and time and money to do this year for people to enjoy,” Martinez said.

