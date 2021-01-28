Nine households transitioning to permanent housing from Salvation Army

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Salvation Army is working with nine households to transition them into permanent housing the week of February 1.

Erica Hitt, social services director at Salvation Army, said their rapid rehousing program is designed to prepare residents for permanent housing through a 90-day period.

This year she said a caseworker would help households in the transition process to ensure they can succeed long term.

“If something happens and hours are cut, whatever the circumstances are, we do have resources to help them maintain because it is a shocker for a lot of families wanting to move out on their own,” said Hitt. “We are still their family once they move out. We want to follow them on this journey and provide them the same resources they have while in our programs.”

Nichole Johnson, a mother of five, said she moved her family to Lubbock from Jefferson City, Missouri, after facing a layoff in April 2020. She said her family lived in a hotel before they found out about the Salvation Army’s rapid rehousing program.

“I was blindsided by getting laid off because one, I was working in a health care facility,” said Johnson. “When that happened, living check to check that kind of threw everything off.”

Johnson said she has plans to continue her college education after she transitions into her new home.

“I am very excited. Where we are moving is based off my income, so that takes a lot of stress off of having to pay the market rent and work,” said Johnson.

James Hardaway, a retired marine, has been with the Salvation Army for the past four years. He said he remembers what it’s like to be homeless and that he does not want to go back.

“One time, I woke up covered in snow,” said Hardaway. “I didn’t feel it because I had three sleeping bags at the time.”

Hardaway said he is excited about the new housing and that he looks forward to being able to cook his own food at home.

The Salvation Army is currently looking for donations of beds, dressers, couches and other items that can help nine families make the housing transition. Donations can be dropped off at their office downtown at 1111 16th St. Lubbock, TX 79401.