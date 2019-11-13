More than nine shots fired in Lubbock attempted robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas — At least nine shots were fired in an attempted robbery in Lubbock County early Monday morning, according to a police report.

In the report, the victim said he heard a vehicle pulling into his shop, located in the back of his residence on the 5900 block of Ursuline street.

The victim went to see what the vehicle was doing and saw five people attempting to load a four-wheeler into the back of their truck. The victim fired a warning shot into the air as the suspects tried to escape, but the truck got stuck in a dirt racing track behind the house and one of the suspects fired shots at the victim. The victim returned fire, firing nine shots in total. Afterwards, the suspects escaped on foot.

The victim later looked at security tape and saw the same suspects steal two motorcycles an hour earlier. The victim also said that he had worked on one of the suspect’s motorcycles previously.