LUBBOCK, Texas— The three-time GRAMMY Award-winning Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform its last “traditionally scheduled gigs” All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour in Lubbock this summer at the Buddy Holly Hall.

A press release said the performance was scheduled for July 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices range from $39 to $99 and can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com.