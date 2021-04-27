NJCAA Division 1 Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships, May 11-13

(Photo provided by the Levelland Chamber of Commerce)

Levelland will host the NJCAA Division 1 Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships at South Plains College.



Single-day passes are ten dollars for adults, Kindergarten to Eighth grade passes are four dollars and young children are free.



A three-day pass is twenty dollars.

The combined events for the NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin at 9am on May 11 and continue May 12.

Men’s javelin trial and final begins at 9am on May 13 and wrap up with the awards ceremony at 5pm.

