PORTALES, New Mexico – The state of New Mexico has legalized the use of recreational marijuana with dispensaries all around town expecting Texas residents to stop by for a visit.

“We’re expecting it to be crazy–like we’re expecting Texas to all be over here. We’re expecting all the community to come in here. It’s supposed to be honestly crazy,” said Adam Swisher, general manager of SWOP dispensary.

Swop offered a food truck in celebration of the legalization along with curbside and drive-thru pick up of their items.

“The older crowd is super nervous to come in here, to be honest, because I felt like all they thought about weed is that weed is bad for you, and now, they’re actually starting to figure out that it helps you,” said Swisher.

Adults 21 and over are allowed to buy 2 ounces of marijuana at retail, providing a new job market for the state of New Mexico.

“It’s gonna make things a lot different. I feel like there’s gonna be less people selling it on the streets and less people getting in trouble for it. It’s just gonna change a lot of things and keep people out of trouble,” said Erica Calamaco, SWOP customer.

Dispensaries like SWOP stayed busy all morning, selling a variety of items from cannabis-infused candy to drinks and pre-rolled joints.

“I bought a pre-roll, so I was excited about that,” said Calamaco.

While the state will impose a 12% excise tax on recreational marijuana, it’s not stopping the residents of New Mexico from buying it anytime soon.

“It’s actually really cool. I can’t believe that we actually finally got legalization here in town, like in New Mexico in general, so it’s a really exciting thing,” said Calamaco.