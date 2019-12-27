NMSP issue Silver Alert for missing man

NEW MEXICO (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police. The New Mexico State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ralph Maes, a Hispanic male, sixty-nine-years-old, five foot eight inches tall, weighing 215 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Mr. Maes is wearing. Family last spoke to Mr. Maes via telephone on December 19, 2019.

At the time of the phone call, Mr. Maes was at his residence in Trementina, New Mexico which is east of Las Vegas. Mr. Maes is believed to be traveling in a 1997 white Oldsmobile Bravada with unknown vehicle registration. The vehicle is missing the front grill and has a loud exhaust. Mr. Maes is missing and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the New Mexico State Police in Las Vegas at (505) 425-6771 or 911.

(This is a press release from NMSP)