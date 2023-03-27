HOBBS, N.M — On Saturday, an officer with the Hobbs Police Department was involved in a shooting near East Alameda and North Marland around 1:50 p.m., according to a social media post from HPD.

HPD received a call about an altercation that involved several people.

“One suspect fled on foot, and the other subject, later identified as Christopher Rojas, 17, of Hobbs drove away in a stolen 2015 Dodge Charger,” according to a second press release from New Mexico State Police.

HPD located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The NMSP release also said, “The officer exited his unit and Rojas accelerated towards the officer.”

The officer discharged at least one round from his department issued firearm, hitting Rojas before he was taken into custody.

While in handcuffs, Rojas tried to run away and another officer was injured, said the press release.

The officer was treated and was released for a minor injury.

Rojas was then transported to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital by EMS, where he was treated and released into New Mexico State Police custody.

Rojas was booked at Lea County Detention Center for previous charges from prior incidents.

NMSP asked the public to avoid the investigation while the investigation was being conducted.