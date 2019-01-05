No. 11 Texas Tech defeats Kansas State in Big 12 home opener, 63-57

LUBBOCK, Texas - The No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Kansas State Wildcats in their Big 12 home opener at United Supermarkets Arena Saturday.

The final score was 63-57.

The Red Raiders are now 13-1 overall, and 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference.

Texas Tech Athletics reported Saturday's basketball game was a sell-out.

Texas Tech's next game is against Oklahoma at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the USA here in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders and the Wildcats will meet again on the court in Manhattan, Kansas. That game is scheduled for January 22.



