No. 11 Texas Tech defeats Kansas State in Big 12 home opener, 63-57

Posted: Jan 05, 2019 03:17 PM CST

Updated: Jan 05, 2019 03:17 PM CST

LUBBOCK, Texas - The No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Kansas State Wildcats in their Big 12 home opener at United Supermarkets Arena Saturday. 

The final score was 63-57.

The Red Raiders are now 13-1 overall, and 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference. 

Texas Tech Athletics reported Saturday's basketball game was a sell-out. 

Texas Tech's next game is against Oklahoma at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the USA here in Lubbock. 

The Red Raiders and the Wildcats will meet again on the court in Manhattan, Kansas. That game is scheduled for January 22. 


 

