No. 11 Texas Tech defeats Kansas State in Big 12 home opener, 63-57
LUBBOCK, Texas - The No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Kansas State Wildcats in their Big 12 home opener at United Supermarkets Arena Saturday.
The final score was 63-57.
The Red Raiders are now 13-1 overall, and 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference.
Texas Tech Athletics reported Saturday's basketball game was a sell-out.
Texas Tech's next game is against Oklahoma at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the USA here in Lubbock.
The Red Raiders and the Wildcats will meet again on the court in Manhattan, Kansas. That game is scheduled for January 22.
More Stories
-
If you have an information concerning this burglary or the other…
-
Saturday's men's basketball game against Kansas State was the first…
-
The program prepares the Girl Scouts for the upcoming cookie season,…