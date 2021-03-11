No. 20 Red Raiders fall to No. 13 Texas 67-66 on last second free throws in Big 12 Tourney

Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) looks to pass while covered by Texas Tech Red forward Tyreek Smith (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men’s tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Texas Tech scratched, clawed, scrapped and fought for 40 minutes of its Big 12 Tournament opener against Texas Thursday, but found itself on the wrong end of the score when the final whistle blew.

The Longhorns won 67-66 after guard Matt Coleman made two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to put Texas ahead for good.

The Red Raiders played remarkably hard throughout the game, diving for loose balls, leaping out of bounds to make saves and overall out-hustling the Longhorns for long stretches. They led for 35 minutes and 28 seconds of the game.

Texas Tech held a 66-61 lead with four minutes remaining, but did not score the rest of the way. Coleman cut the lead to one point with 59 seconds remaining on a layup, and Terrence Shannon Jr. turned it over on the other end. Texas missed two go-ahead shots, but got the ball on rebounds back both times.

On Texas’ final possession, Coleman isolated against Kyler Edwards, dribbled through his legs twice, and made a beeline for the paint. The referee ruled that Edwards slapped Coleman’s arm as he was going up, and two perfect free throws, sandwiched around a Chris Beard timeout, gave UT the lead. Jericho Sims stole TTU’s Hail Mary inbounds pass to ice the game.

The Longhorns, the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, will advance to play Kansas. Texas Tech will return to Lubbock and await its NCAA Tournament matchup.

Game Recap

Texas Tech started Thursday’s game in front thanks to its usual, hard-nosed defense. Texas only scored seven points through the first 7:30 of the game, and TTU held a 17-7 lead.

Shannon made three 3-pointers in the first half, providing critical points on a night where they were sometimes hard to come by. He finished with a team-high 18 points.

The Red Raiders held on to the lead for most of the first half, but when their streaky offense went cold, the Longhorns were able to catch up. Texas Tech missed nine straight shots at one point, and the Longhorns finished the half on a 12-0 run to take a 34-30 lead into halftime.

The Red Raiders came out of halftime with their hair on fire, making seemingly every hustle play to get the lead back.

Freshman Micah Peavy put his body on the line a couple of times to create buckets, keeping a ball in bounds and getting it to Shannon for a 3-pointer and diving on the floor to set up a Tyreek Smith dunk.

“We were aggressive,” Shannon said. “We knew we were down and we were just trying to get back in the game.”

Kevin McCullar wasted no time putting his fingerprints on the half, scoring two baskets and drawing a charge before 60 seconds had transpired. He finished the night with six steals.

But again, the Longhorns had an answer. Texas’ offense loosened the hold that the Tech defense had put on it, and chipped away at the lead. Andrew Jones finally tied it on a 3-pointer with 8:39 remaining.

Jones’ trey was the second of four straight possessions that ended with a Longhorn 3 — and all four shots came from different players.

“We had a stretch in the second half where we couldn’t get a stop. I think Texas scored six or seven straight times on us,” Beard said. “You can’t let the other team score seven straight times on you in March Madness.”

Texas Tech’s offense went ice-cold down the stretch. Mac McClung missed the front end of a one-and-one with 3:22 remaining, part of a rough night for him.

McClung downed Texas with a game-winning jump shot the first time these two teams met, but was nowhere to be found for most of Thursday’s game. He finished with seven points, four turnovers and no assists.

“In March your best players have to play well,” Beard said. “And if your best players don’t play well you won’t win. Period.”

As a team, the Red Raiders shot 60 percent from the free throw line. They missed several layups down the stretch. The team competed hard, but cold shooting in crunch time proved to be its demise.