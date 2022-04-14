LUBBOCK, Texas — After dropping a one-game series to Oklahoma on Tuesday, the Texas Tech baseball team was unable to get back to their winning ways in a 7-4 loss to TCU.

Texas Tech got on the board first on Thursday evening. Owen Washburn would cross home off of a Horned Frog error in the top of the 4th inning. Later that inning, Parker Kelly would drive in another run with a two-out RBI base hit to put the Red Raiders up 2-0.

From there TCU would storm back. the Horned Frogs would score four unanswered runs between the 4th and 5th innings. But in the 7TH, an Easton Murrell home run would tie the game up with a two-run homerun However, Texas Tech was unable to gain back the lead as TCU would go on to win 7-4.

The Red Raiders return to action on Friday back in Dallas-Fort Worth. First pitch is at 6:00 P.M. CT.