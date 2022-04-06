PHOENIX, Arizona — Despite two home runs from Easton Murrell, the Texas Tech baseball team was unable to overcome Grand Canyon University on the road in a 9-4 loss. The Red Raiders suffered their first back to back losses since February 20th.

Murrell would hit a leadoff home run into right-center field that would provide the Red Raiders with an early lead. However, that lead was taken away a half-inning later thanks to a three-run home run by the Antelope’s Tyler Wilson.

Murrell would answer back again with yet another solo shot to the right field in the top of the 3rd inning. But GCU would stay in control and explode for a three-run 8th inning. An inning later, Cole Stillwell would be ejected from the game for slamming his bat out of frustration after a called strike three. Assistant Coach J-Bob Thomas would join Stillwell after also arguing the call.

Jace Jung would hit his team-high ninth home run of the season in the final inning, but the Red Raiders were still unable to pick up their first win over the Antelopes since 1998.

Texas Tech will get one more shot at GCU on Wednesday back in Phoenix at 4:00 P.M. CT.