LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech baseball team snapped their three-game losing streak Friday evening with a 6-3 victory over Kansas State.

Cole Stillwell returned from a one-game suspension after being tossed from Texas Tech’s game with Grand Canyon University on Tuesday. In this game, Stillwell was slamming baseball instead as he got the red Raiders going in the 2nd inning with a solo home run.

Kansas State would take a 3-1 lead in the 6th inning. Half an inning later with the bases loaded, Owen Washburn would take the lead right back with a three-run double to give Texas Tech a 4-3 advantage. Two more runs after that would give Texas Tech their 28th win of the season. Andrew Morris (4-0) would get the win with 9 strikeouts in a 7 inning effort.

Texas Tech takes on Kansas State at Dan Law Field once again on Saturday at 2:00 P.M. CT.