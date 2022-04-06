PHEONIX, Arizona — For the first time in nearly a year, Texas Tech baseball finds itself amid a three-game losing streak after late-game heroics were not enough to overcome Grand Canyon University Wednesday evening.

Much like their game the night prior, Texas Tech got on the board in the top of the 1st inning thanks to a Ty Coleman base hit. In another case of Deja Vu, the Antelopes would respond an inning later with Tyler Wilson’s second home run of the series. GCU would slowly but surely keep tallying runs on the Red Raiders up until the final inning.

Texas Tech trailed 8-2 going into the top of the 9th inning, where the Red Raider bats would come back to life. RBIs from Jace Jung, Ty Coleman, Kurt Wilson, and Owen Washburn would put the game back within just a run. But the rally was too little too late as Texas Tech suffered their first series sweep this season.

The Red Raiders will have a chance to bounce back on Friday when they return to Dan Law Field to host Kansas State. First pitch is slated for 6:30 P.M. CT.