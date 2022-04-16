FORT WORTH, Texas — For the first time in 2022, the Texas Tech baseball team suffered a series sweep at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Red Raiders were held scoreless through the first four innings on Saturday. Then in the top of the 5th, Easton Murrell would be hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in Texas Tech’s first run of the game. A Jace Jung RBI single in the 7th inning and a Sam Hunt double in the top of the 8th were the only other runs that Texas Tech was able to muster up in the 11-3 loss.

The Red Raiders return on Tuesday, April 19th in Albuquerque to take on New Mexico. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 P.M. CT.