AMARILLO, Texas — Texas tech baseball was unable to come back against the Oklahoma Sooners at Hodgetown Stadium on Tuesday night.

Owen Washburn would open the game up for the Red Raiders in the bottom of the 2nd. From there, Oklahoma would go on to have back-to-back four-run innings, scoring eight-unanswered in the 4th and 5th.

The Red Raiders would try to chip away at that lead, culminating with a Kurt Wilson two-run home run in the bottom of the 7th. But Texas Tech was unable to take back the lead as they lose to the Sooners 14-9. Texas Tech falls to 27-87 overall this year.

The Red Raiders return on Thursday, April 14th against TCU. First pitch in Dallas Fort-Worth is scheduled for 6:00 P.M. CT.