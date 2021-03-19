March Madness: No. 6 Texas Tech’s defense suffocates No. 11 Utah State in 65-53 victory

Texas Tech guard Micah Peavy (5) and Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) battle for position under the basket during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Utah State gave Texas Tech a first-half scare, but Chris Beard’s bunch regrouped in the second half to beat the Aggies 65-53 in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

After going into halftime behind 28-25, the No. 6 Red Raiders went on a 24-4 run early in the second half to take a commanding lead.

Clarence Nadolny and Micah Peavy provided the game’s exclamation point. With just more than five minutes remaining, Nadolny dove on the floor for a loose ball, and passed it ahead to Peavy, who punched home a dunk to give Texas Tech a 14-point lead.

TTU’s victory set up a second round date with No. 3 Arkansas, who survived a first-half scare to beat No. 14 Colgate 85-68 Friday.

The Texas Tech defense was immaculate all afternoon. It suffocated Utah State’s ball handlers, harassing the Aggies into committing 22 turnovers.

Utah State’s star center Neemias Queta, who averages 15 points per game on the season, was held to 11 Friday. No TTU defender could match Queta’s size, but there seemed to be two Red Raiders there to swarm him every time he caught the ball. Queta attempted passes out to the perimeter, but he turned it over five times and USU shot just 4-19 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Queta did have seven blocks, six of which came in the first half.

Terrence Shannon Jr. catalyzed Texas Tech’s big second half run, accounting for four of seven straight made shots. Mac McClung led the Red Raiders in points with 16.

Defense is the Red Raiders’ calling card, and they showed Friday why it makes them such a dangerous team in March.