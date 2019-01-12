Local News

No. 8 Texas Tech picks up another Big 12 win against Texas, 68-62

Posted: Jan 12, 2019 03:04 PM CST

Updated: Jan 12, 2019 04:12 PM CST

LUBBOCK, Texas - The No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Texas Longhorns in their first Big 12 matchup of the season Saturday afternoon in Austin. 

The final score was 68-62.

The Red Raiders improve to 15-1 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12 Conference.

Texas Tech will host the Iowa State Cyclones at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday here in Lubbock. 

The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The next matchup between the Red Raiders and Longhorns is scheduled for March 4.

 

 

