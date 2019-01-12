No. 8 Texas Tech picks up another Big 12 win against Texas, 68-62
LUBBOCK, Texas - The No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Texas Longhorns in their first Big 12 matchup of the season Saturday afternoon in Austin.
The final score was 68-62.
The Red Raiders improve to 15-1 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12 Conference.
Texas Tech will host the Iowa State Cyclones at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday here in Lubbock.
The game will be televised on ESPNU.
The next matchup between the Red Raiders and Longhorns is scheduled for March 4.
