LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police provided an update Saturday afternoon on a deadly shooting overnight in the 1300 block of 35th Street.

Police initially said a call came in at 3:01 a.m. Officers found Clifton Holman, 39, with serious injuries. He later died at University Medical Center.

The following is a statement from LPD.

Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigating Early Morning Shooting

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Saturday morning shooting in Central Lubbock that left a 39-year-old man dead.

Lubbock Police were called to the 1300 block of 35th Street at 3:01 a.m. on February 11th, for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Clifton Holman with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears there was an altercation at a business that was being used as an illegal after-hours club when the shooting took place.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is not believed to be a continued threat to the public.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.