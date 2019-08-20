No charges filed in deadly crash, Lubbock family looks for answers

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a Lubbock family was informed by the Lubbock District Attorney that the man who hit Amber Canaday, 24, head on will not face any charges in her death.

The crash that killed Canaday occurred on May 6 at 50th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

Deiven Canaday, Amber’s brother, said his mom spoke with the DA earlier on Tuesday. He said his mother was told there would not be any charges filed against the man who hit and killed his sister.

“It’s really tough because we’ve already been waiting three months to find out what’s going to happen with this guy,” Canaday said. “What this case is going to lead to. And to find out that it leads to nothing is really heartbreaking.”

After receiving the news, he said his family continues to be heartbroken over the situation.

“She was my best friend,” he said. “I have two other brothers, but she was the only one who, we’re full blooded. We share the same mom and dad.”

Amber Canaday (Photo Courtesy: The Canaday family)

He was told part of the reason charges are not being filed is because of the laws surrounding phone use while driving in Texas.

Even if it does not help the case with his sister, Canaday said he is trying to bring awareness to this situation. He said he wants the information to help other families too.

“I just want people to know what the situation was,” he said. “My sister was parked for 18 seconds before she was hit and killed. She was not on her phone. She was not distracted by anything. She was in the turning lane waiting to turn.”

“I just want people to know the actual situation,” Canaday said. “I want them to know it is completely … his fault. My sister had nothing to do with her life being taken.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the prosecutor on the case. We will provide an update from the DA’s office when possible.

