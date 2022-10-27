LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department issued a statement on Thursday afternoon about the fatal shooting of Servero Losoya ,55 in North Lubbock on Friday, October 21.

In the newest statement, LPD reassured the community that the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public. No arrests have been made in the shooting; however, LPD also said the case remained under investigation. On Monday, police invited the public to come forward with anything that would help advance the case.

EverythingLubbock.com asked if investigators have someone specific in mind. But we were told that Texas law does not allow the police department to release suspect, or potential suspect information until a charge is filed.

According to a police report from LPD, officers found Losoya on the sidewalk of a residence in the 200 block of Avenue R with a gunshot wound to the head. Losoya was transported to University Medical Center where he later died.

Read LPD’s newest statement below:

At this time, we want to alleviate any fear, or concern by the public in reference to this case. We can confirm this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public in regards to this case. It does however remain under investigation