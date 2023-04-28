LUBBOCK, Texas — The superintendent for the Crosbyton Consolidated Independent School district posted a statement on social media regarding a “report of a threat by a student on campus” according to a social media post on April 27.

According to the post, the District’s administration looked into the “alleged threat” and “took direct and deliberate measures to ensure the safety of its students and employees.”

The district contacted local law enforcement and continued to work with law enforcement for a threat assessment, said the post.

The Superintendent of Schools said there is no present danger to the students and schools.

“…we take every allegation of a school safety violation seriously,” said the post.

The post also stated that, “We will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure that its students are educated in a safe learning environment at all of our campuses.”