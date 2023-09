LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, fire crews and police officers responded to a vehicle versus an apartment complex, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The complex was The Landing at Pinewood Park located at 502 Slide Road.

Lubbock Fire Rescue said at 8:06 p.m. a fire engine arrived to the scene. One person was freed from a vehicle. According to LPD, there were no injuries.

First responders were still assessing the damage. Check back for updates.