LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a call late Thursday evening at 8:03 p.m. on a Citibus engine fire at the intersection of 19th Street and Interstate 27, said a statement from LFR.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and were able to “quickly extinguish the fire,” according to LFR. No injuries were reported.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire, said the statement. Check EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.