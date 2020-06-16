No injuries after teen rolls vehicle over fence, crashes into trailer home

LUBBOCK, Texas– A 16-year-old teen suffered no injuries after he lost control of a vehicle causing it to roll in South Lubbock Tuesday morning.

At approximately 8:10 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash near 114th Street and Avenue P, according to DPS.

The teen was driving southbound on County Road 2300 (Avenue P) traveling at an unsafe speed, said DPS. Then, the teen went off the roadway, tried to correct, struck and went over a 6 foot metal fence and crashed into a trailer house.

DPS said there was no one in the trailer at the time of the crash, and the teen suffered no injuries.

The teen had a learner’s license, but he was in restriction violation of his driver’s license, according to DPS.

The case remained under investigation Tuesday.